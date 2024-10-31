Macro Metals Expands Pilbara Presence and Partnerships

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited has significantly expanded its landholdings in the Pilbara region, aiming to create a diverse multi-mine operation. The company has launched Macro Mining Services to enhance its exploration capabilities and secure mining services contracts. Additionally, a strategic partnership with NORDEN Shipping to develop a transhipping facility is set to bolster their export market access.

