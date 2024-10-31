News & Insights

Stocks

Macro Metals Expands Pilbara Presence and Partnerships

October 31, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited has significantly expanded its landholdings in the Pilbara region, aiming to create a diverse multi-mine operation. The company has launched Macro Mining Services to enhance its exploration capabilities and secure mining services contracts. Additionally, a strategic partnership with NORDEN Shipping to develop a transhipping facility is set to bolster their export market access.

For further insights into AU:M4M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.