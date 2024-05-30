Macro Metals Confirms High-Quality Iron at Cane Bore

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited reports positive results from systematic rock chip sampling at its Cane Bore Project in Western Australia, indicating consistent and high-quality iron mineralisation with low levels of impurities. The findings have bolstered confidence, leading to an expanded drilling program set for June 2024 to define a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource. The company also notes the potential for their product to be marketable on its own or as a blend to enhance the value of other iron ore products.

