News & Insights

Stocks

Macro Metals Confirms High-Quality Iron at Cane Bore

May 30, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited reports positive results from systematic rock chip sampling at its Cane Bore Project in Western Australia, indicating consistent and high-quality iron mineralisation with low levels of impurities. The findings have bolstered confidence, leading to an expanded drilling program set for June 2024 to define a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource. The company also notes the potential for their product to be marketable on its own or as a blend to enhance the value of other iron ore products.

For further insights into AU:M4M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.