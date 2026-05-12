Macquarie Upgrades News (NWS)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for News (NasdaqGS:NWS) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.40% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for News is $39.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.46 to a high of $49.66. The average price target represents an increase of 27.40% from its latest reported closing price of $31.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for News is 11,349MM, an increase of 28.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in News. This is an decrease of 284 owner(s) or 45.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWS is 0.07%, an increase of 16.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.74% to 103,378K shares. The put/call ratio of NWS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SOF holds 9,782K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 9,161K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,169K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,082K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,308K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company.

Starboard Value holds 4,439K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,017K shares , representing a decrease of 35.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.