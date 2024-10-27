News & Insights

Stocks

Macquarie Telecom Invites Shareholders for AGM Proxy Voting

October 27, 2024 — 11:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (AU:MAQ) has released an update.

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited is calling on its shareholders to appoint proxies and vote ahead of its Annual General Meeting set for November 29, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders can vote online or by completing and submitting proxy forms, with the Chair of the Meeting authorized to handle undirected votes. This meeting will address key items, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Peter James.

For further insights into AU:MAQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.