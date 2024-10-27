Macquarie Telecom Invites Shareholders for AGM Proxy Voting

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (AU:MAQ) has released an update.

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited is calling on its shareholders to appoint proxies and vote ahead of its Annual General Meeting set for November 29, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders can vote online or by completing and submitting proxy forms, with the Chair of the Meeting authorized to handle undirected votes. This meeting will address key items, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Peter James.

