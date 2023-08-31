MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Brambles (ASX:BXB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Brambles (ASX:BXB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.80% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brambles is 15.57. The forecasts range from a low of 12.17 to a high of $18.11. The average price target represents an increase of 2.80% from its latest reported closing price of 15.15.

The projected annual revenue for Brambles is 6,539MM, an increase of 3.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brambles. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXB is 0.23%, an increase of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.09% to 122,051K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,296K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,319K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXB by 11.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,018K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,655K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXB by 5.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,336K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,310K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXB by 9.21% over the last quarter.

LGGAX - ClearBridge International Growth Fund holds 6,178K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,643K shares, representing an increase of 24.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXB by 39.06% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,478K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,490K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXB by 8.37% over the last quarter.

