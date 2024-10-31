Macquarie Group’s Profit Rises Amid Global Gains

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited reported a half-year profit of A$1,612 million, marking a 14% increase from the previous year, driven by improved asset management and digital progress in banking services. Despite a 23% decrease from the previous half, the group’s financial position remains robust with assets under management reaching A$916.8 billion. A notable 65% of their income is derived internationally, reflecting the group’s strong global presence.

