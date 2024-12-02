Macmahon Holdings Issues Cautious Financial Forecast

Macmahon Holdings Limited (AU:MAH) has released an update.

Macmahon Holdings Limited has issued a presentation containing financial forecasts, emphasizing that these projections are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company advises caution when considering these predictions, as actual results may differ significantly. Investors are encouraged to seek independent advice before making any decisions based on this information.

