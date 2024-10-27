News & Insights

Stocks

Mach7 Technologies Expands Licence Deals, Boosts Revenue

October 27, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies has secured a substantial A$4.3 million through a major licence expansion and renewals with key clients in the U.S. healthcare sector. The agreements are projected to significantly boost the company’s software revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) over the next five years. These deals underscore Mach7’s successful strategy of expanding existing partnerships, highlighting the value and return on investment of its Enterprise Imaging Platform.

For further insights into AU:M7T stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDMMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.