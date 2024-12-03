Mach7 Technologies Director Increases Shareholding

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. (AU:M7T) has released an update.

Mach7 Technologies Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Robert Bazzani acquired 27,395 fully paid ordinary shares, taking his total to 200,028 shares. This on-market purchase, priced at $0.3650 per share, reflects an increased stake in the company, signaling potential confidence in its future performance.

