Mach Natural Resources: A 10.1% Better Bargain Than When McMullen Bought

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 23, Mach Natural Resources LP's Director, William Wallace McMullen, invested $128,800.45 into 9,285 shares of MNR, for a cost per share of $13.87. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (Symbol: MNR) and achieve a cost basis 10.1% cheaper than McMullen, with shares changing hands as low as $12.47 per share. It should be noted that McMullen has collected $0.64/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 5.5% on their purchase from a total return basis. Mach Natural Resources LP shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.46 per share, with $15.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.43. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which MNR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/20/2026 Christopher Burn Director 2,000 $13.96 $27,920.00 03/23/2026 William Wallace McMullen Director 9,285 $13.87 $128,800.45 04/13/2026 Tom L. Ward See Remarks 153,256 $13.05 $1,999,990.80

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MNR makes up 2.63% of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: PXE) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MNR).

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Further MNR Research:

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