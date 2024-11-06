Macerich Reports Q3 Loss Amid Strategic Asset Acquisitions

Macerich ( (MAC) ) has issued an update.

The Macerich Company, a leading retail real estate owner and operator, reported a net loss of $108.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, an improvement from the previous year. The company continues to actively acquire and consolidate assets, such as the recent $122 million purchase of a partner’s interest in the Pacific Premier Retail Trust. Macerich has made strides in leasing, signing significant new leases that promise to boost future rental income. Despite a slight decrease in tenant sales, the company achieved a 93.7% occupancy rate and positive rent re-leasing spreads, signaling potential growth and resilience in its portfolio.

