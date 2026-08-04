Macerich Q2 Loss Narrows, FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Macerich Co. (MAC) on Monday reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter, while adjusted funds from operations increased from a year ago.

The retail real estate investment trust reported a net loss attributable to the company of $27.1 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $40.9 million, or $0.16 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted funds from operations rose to $100.4 million, or $0.35 per share, from $88.4 million, or $0.34 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenues were $249.7 million, compared with $249.8 million in the same quarter last year. Leasing revenue increased to $233.4 million from $232.7 million, while other income declined to $10.7 million from $11.1 million.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on September 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2026.

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