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Macerich Q2 Loss Narrows, FFO Rises

August 04, 2026 — 05:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Macerich Co. (MAC) on Monday reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter, while adjusted funds from operations increased from a year ago.

The retail real estate investment trust reported a net loss attributable to the company of $27.1 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $40.9 million, or $0.16 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted funds from operations rose to $100.4 million, or $0.35 per share, from $88.4 million, or $0.34 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenues were $249.7 million, compared with $249.8 million in the same quarter last year. Leasing revenue increased to $233.4 million from $232.7 million, while other income declined to $10.7 million from $11.1 million.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on September 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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