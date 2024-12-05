News & Insights

Mace Security announces stockholder approval for W Electric merger

December 05, 2024

Mace Security (MACE) announces the results of the Special Meeting of its stockholders held on December 3, 2024. At the Special Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted in favor of all proposals, including the proposal to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among W Electric Intermediate Holdings, Mace Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent, Mace and a representative of the Company’s stockholders. The stockholders also voted in favor of appointing Charles A. Gaddis as substitute Stockholders’ Representative pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement. The closing of the merger is anticipated to take place on or about Friday, December 6, 2024.

