News & Insights

Stocks

Mabuchi Motor Co. Reports Mixed Financial Performance

October 31, 2024 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mabuchi Motor Co (JP:6592) has released an update.

Mabuchi Motor Co. reported a notable increase in net sales by 13.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, reaching ¥146.1 billion, while operating income surged by 80.8% to ¥15.9 billion. Despite these improvements, the profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped by 28%, highlighting challenges in maintaining profitability amid rising sales. The company’s full-year forecast anticipates continued growth in net sales and operating income, though profit is expected to decline by 20.7%.

For further insights into JP:6592 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBUMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.