Mabuchi Motor Co. Reports Mixed Financial Performance

Mabuchi Motor Co. reported a notable increase in net sales by 13.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, reaching ¥146.1 billion, while operating income surged by 80.8% to ¥15.9 billion. Despite these improvements, the profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped by 28%, highlighting challenges in maintaining profitability amid rising sales. The company’s full-year forecast anticipates continued growth in net sales and operating income, though profit is expected to decline by 20.7%.

