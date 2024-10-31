News & Insights

Mabuchi Motor Co. Announces Treasury Stock Buyback

October 31, 2024 — 11:53 pm EDT

Mabuchi Motor Co (JP:6592) has released an update.

Mabuchi Motor Co. has announced the purchase of 385,700 shares of its own common stock, spending a total of ¥859,442,200 through open market discretionary trading during October 2024. This action is part of a broader plan to buy back up to 2 million shares by December 2024, with a maximum budget of ¥3 billion. The company aims to potentially cancel these shares, enhancing shareholder value.

