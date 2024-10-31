Mabuchi Motor Co. Announces Treasury Stock Buyback

Mabuchi Motor Co (JP:6592) has released an update.

Mabuchi Motor Co. has announced the purchase of 385,700 shares of its own common stock, spending a total of ¥859,442,200 through open market discretionary trading during October 2024. This action is part of a broader plan to buy back up to 2 million shares by December 2024, with a maximum budget of ¥3 billion. The company aims to potentially cancel these shares, enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:6592 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.