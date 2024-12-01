Mabuchi Motor Co. Advances Treasury Stock Buyback Plan

Mabuchi Motor Co (JP:6592) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mabuchi Motor Co. has announced the purchase of 216,100 shares of its own stock, amounting to ¥485,973,050, as part of a broader plan to buy back up to 2,000,000 shares by December 23, 2024. This move is designed to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares and is part of a previously approved resolution. So far, the company has acquired 1,205,500 shares, representing 60.3% of the maximum targeted purchase.

For further insights into JP:6592 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.