News & Insights

Stocks

Mabuchi Motor Co. Advances Treasury Stock Buyback Plan

December 01, 2024 — 10:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mabuchi Motor Co (JP:6592) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mabuchi Motor Co. has announced the purchase of 216,100 shares of its own stock, amounting to ¥485,973,050, as part of a broader plan to buy back up to 2,000,000 shares by December 23, 2024. This move is designed to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares and is part of a previously approved resolution. So far, the company has acquired 1,205,500 shares, representing 60.3% of the maximum targeted purchase.

For further insights into JP:6592 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBUMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.