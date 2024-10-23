News & Insights

Maas Group Holdings Reports Record FY24 Performance

October 23, 2024 — 09:29 pm EDT

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

Maas Group Holdings Ltd. has achieved record performance for FY24, driven by strategic asset recycling and robust profit growth, with a noteworthy 27% rise in underlying EBITDA to $207 million. The company’s disciplined capital allocation and strategic acquisitions have bolstered its competitive position, particularly in the Construction Materials segment. Strong cash flow and a strengthened capital position underscore Maas Group’s commitment to sustainable growth and community engagement.

