MAAS Group Corrects Securities Issuance Announcement

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.
MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. announced a correction to their previous statement regarding the issuance of securities, addressing typographical errors in the estimated number of shares for an institutional placement. The company is committed to ensuring accurate communication, reflecting its dedication to transparency in financial operations.
