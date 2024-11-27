News & Insights

Maanshan Iron & Steel to Repurchase Shares and Reduce Capital

November 27, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. has announced a plan to repurchase and cancel a total of 24,833,400 restricted shares, which will reduce the company’s registered capital. The repurchase includes shares from the 2023 appraisal year and those affected by personnel changes. Creditors are invited to declare their claims within the specified timeframe to ensure their debts are addressed.

