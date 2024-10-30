Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Reports Third Quarter Losses

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co has reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue dropping by 25.79% compared to the same period last year and a net loss attributable to equity holders reaching RMB 1.39 billion. Despite a positive cash flow from operating activities, the company’s total assets and shareholder equity have also decreased, highlighting financial challenges in the current market. This performance may prompt investors to reassess their positions as the company navigates through these turbulent times.

For further insights into HK:0323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.