News & Insights

Stocks

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Reports Third Quarter Losses

October 30, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co has reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue dropping by 25.79% compared to the same period last year and a net loss attributable to equity holders reaching RMB 1.39 billion. Despite a positive cash flow from operating activities, the company’s total assets and shareholder equity have also decreased, highlighting financial challenges in the current market. This performance may prompt investors to reassess their positions as the company navigates through these turbulent times.

For further insights into HK:0323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.