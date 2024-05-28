MAA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.06, changing hands as low as $130.49 per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAA's low point in its 52 week range is $115.56 per share, with $158.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.73. The MAA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

