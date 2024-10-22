MA Financial Group Shows Strong Growth in Q3 2024

MA Financial Group Limited (AU:MAF) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited reported impressive growth in its third-quarter 2024 update, with a record $1.6 billion in gross fund inflows, marking a 25% increase from the previous year. The group’s assets under management rose to $9.9 billion, while its mortgage platform Finsure saw a significant expansion in managed loans to $128 billion. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, MA Financial continues to experience positive business momentum and is investing in future growth initiatives.

