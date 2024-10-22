News & Insights

Stocks

MA Financial Group Shows Strong Growth in Q3 2024

October 22, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MA Financial Group Limited (AU:MAF) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited reported impressive growth in its third-quarter 2024 update, with a record $1.6 billion in gross fund inflows, marking a 25% increase from the previous year. The group’s assets under management rose to $9.9 billion, while its mortgage platform Finsure saw a significant expansion in managed loans to $128 billion. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, MA Financial continues to experience positive business momentum and is investing in future growth initiatives.

For further insights into AU:MAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.