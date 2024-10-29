News & Insights

M8 Sustainable Shifts Focus to Metals Recycling

October 29, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

M8 Sustainable Ltd. (AU:M8S) has released an update.

M8 Sustainable Ltd has decided to pivot its business strategy away from recycling construction and demolition waste due to regulatory challenges in Western Australia. The company is now focusing on metals recycling and reducing its operational costs by restructuring its lease agreements, which will lower its rental commitments by 46%. These strategic changes aim to position M8 Sustainable for better financial performance in the coming quarters.

