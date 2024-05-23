M3 Mining Director Bolsters Stake

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd has announced a significant change in the holdings of director Russell Davis, who acquired 400,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,000,000 performance rights, as approved in the 2024 EGM. This change, which did not involve any disposal of existing shares, reflects a noteworthy shift in the director’s interest in the company, reinforcing his financial commitment and potentially signaling confidence to shareholders.

