M3 Metals Extends Property Sale Agreement

M3 Metals Corp. has extended the closing date for its property sale agreement with Surge Battery Metals Inc. to June 30, 2025, due to the need for shareholder approval. This agreement involves the transfer of M3’s interest in the Texas Springs Properties, part of Surge’s Nevada North Lithium Project.

