News & Insights

Stocks

M3 Metals Extends Property Sale Agreement

October 31, 2024 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

M3 Metals (TSE:MT) has released an update.

M3 Metals Corp. has extended the closing date for its property sale agreement with Surge Battery Metals Inc. to June 30, 2025, due to the need for shareholder approval. This agreement involves the transfer of M3’s interest in the Texas Springs Properties, part of Surge’s Nevada North Lithium Project.

For further insights into TSE:MT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.