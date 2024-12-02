M3 Metals Corp. Announces Key Management Changes

M3 Metals (TSE:MT) has released an update.

M3 Metals Corp. has announced significant management changes as Adrian Smith steps down as President, making way for Kosta Tsoutsis to take over as President and CEO. The company also welcomes Robert Meister, a seasoned capital markets executive, as a new director. These changes are expected to steer M3 Metals towards strategic growth and development of its mineral properties in North America.

