News & Insights

Stocks

M3 Metals Corp. Announces Key Management Changes

December 02, 2024 — 05:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

M3 Metals (TSE:MT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

M3 Metals Corp. has announced significant management changes as Adrian Smith steps down as President, making way for Kosta Tsoutsis to take over as President and CEO. The company also welcomes Robert Meister, a seasoned capital markets executive, as a new director. These changes are expected to steer M3 Metals towards strategic growth and development of its mineral properties in North America.

For further insights into TSE:MT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.