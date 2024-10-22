M3 Acquires Majority Stake in ELAN Corporation

M3 (JP:2413) has released an update.

M3, Inc. has successfully acquired a majority stake in ELAN Corporation through a tender offer, making ELAN a consolidated subsidiary. The tender, which ran from September 20 to October 21, 2024, saw M3 purchasing shares at 1,040 yen each and achieving 55% ownership. This strategic move is expected to enhance M3’s market position and business synergies.

