M Vest Water Sees Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Solutions

November 11, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

M Vest Water AS (DE:7YA) has released an update.

M Vest Water has reported a surge in sales of its NORWAFLOC® water treatment solutions, driven by increased demand from key industry segments, including aquaculture. The company’s environmentally friendly products are gaining attention from both regulatory bodies and industry players, highlighting a growing trend towards sustainable solutions in the market.

