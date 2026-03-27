LZM Stock Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Lifezone Metals Ltd, the RSI reading has hit 27.6 — by comparison, the universe of metals and mining stocks covered by Metals Channel currently has an average RSI of 39.7, the RSI of Spot Gold is at 9.1, and the RSI of Spot Silver is presently 15.1. A bullish investor could look at LZM's 27.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), LZM's low point in its 52 week range is $2.90 per share, with $6.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.20. Lifezone Metals Ltd shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day.
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