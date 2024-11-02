LyondellBasell Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

Lyondellbasell Industries ( (LYB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lyondellbasell Industries presented to its investors.

LyondellBasell Industries is a leading company in the global chemical industry, known for producing polymers and innovating in polyolefin technologies. It focuses on sustainable solutions for applications like transportation, food safety, and healthcare.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, LyondellBasell reported a net income of $573 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.75. The company returned $479 million to shareholders and emphasized its progress toward sustainability targets, including the construction of a new recycling facility in Germany.

Key financial highlights from the quarter include an EBITDA of $1.2 billion and cash from operating activities totaling $670 million. LyondellBasell’s strategic moves include advancing its circular and low-carbon solutions business, with significant investments in renewable energy and recycling technologies. Despite a decrease in oxyfuels and refining margins, the company saw growth in North American polyethylene margins due to improved market conditions.

Looking ahead, LyondellBasell anticipates a softer demand due to year-end seasonality, with higher feedstock costs impacting margins. However, easing interest rates in 2025 may boost demand for durable goods, potentially benefiting their polypropylene and derivatives businesses. The company remains committed to its long-term sustainability strategy, aiming to lead the industry toward a circular economy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.