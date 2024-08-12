LyondellBasell (LYB), Renault & Antolin Launch Foamed Material

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB, Renault and Antolin recently unveiled LYB's Hostacom TYC 2463F E2 foaming material, an innovative foaming material, for the interior design of the new Renault Rafale. This cutting-edge polypropylene (PP) compound represents a big step forward in making interior parts with intricate designs, improved surface textures, scratch resistance and low emissions — a successful partnership that culminated in the use of advanced chemical foaming technology.



This milestone in material innovation underscores LYB's commitment to assisting in the development of vehicles that excel in both performance and sustainability. The development of Hostacom TYC 2463F E2 foaming material demonstrates the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of material science while meeting the severe requirements of its automotive industry customers.



This Hostacom foaming material is developed with cutting-edge LYB catalyst technology, which improves the rheology of the PP polymer matrix. The key advantages of this Hostacom grade include high flowability, an enlarged processing window and great melt strength to ensure optimal cell structure in foamed components. Significant weight savings are achieved by utilizing LYB PP compounds with a chemical blowing agent in core back technology. The material's semi-ductile nature allows for its application in a variety of interior trim parts, providing a diverse and sustainable option.



The collaboration between Renault, LYB and Antolin resulted in a game-changing solution. The use of this foamed material in the new Renault Rafale is a significant success in Renault’s pursuit of innovation and sustainability in vehicle design.



Shares of LyondellBasell have lost 2.4% over the past year against a 9.8% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the third quarter, LyondellBasell anticipates margins to gain from the lower costs of natural gas and natural gas liquids used in its North American and Middle Eastern production against higher oil-based expenses in most other locations. With the ongoing summer driving season, oxyfuel margins are projected to stay higher than historical levels because of high octane premiums.



LYB intends to operate its assets in line with market demand in the third quarter, with average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets, 80% for European O&P assets and 75% for Intermediates & Derivatives.

