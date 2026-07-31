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LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

July 31, 2026 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $559 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $1.401 billion or $4.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.8% to $9.177 billion from $7.658 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $559 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $9.177 Bln vs. $7.658 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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