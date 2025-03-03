News & Insights

Markets
LYB

LyondellBasell To Expand Propylene Production Capacity At Channelview Complex - Quick Facts

March 03, 2025 — 06:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell (LYB) announced an investment to expand propylene production capacity at Channelview Complex near Houston. The unit will have an annual propylene production capacity of approximately 400 thousand metric tons, and is expected to add 25 permanent jobs. The new metathesis unit will convert ethylene into propylene for use in the production of polypropylene and propylene oxide, which are building blocks for essential materials used in everyday life.

"This capacity expansion strengthens our ability to meet increasing customer demand and improve our self-sufficiency as we grow and upgrade a core business line for LyondellBasell, said Kim Foley, LYB executive vice president, Global Olefins & Polyolefins and Refining.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LYB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.