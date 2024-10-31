Lykos Metals Expands Exploration Opportunities in Srpska

Lykos Metals Limited (AU:LYK) has released an update.

Lykos Metals Limited has taken advantage of new amendments in the Republic of Srpska’s geological exploration law to apply for the ‘Petrovo’ license, enhancing its land holdings in the Sockovac Project area. The region is promising for precious and base metals, with previous explorations identifying significant gold, silver, nickel, and zinc-lead mineralization. Lykos continues to strengthen its position in the exploration sector with a solid cash balance of $1.54M as of September 2024.

For further insights into AU:LYK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.