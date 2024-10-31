News & Insights

Lykos Metals Expands Exploration Opportunities in Srpska

October 31, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Lykos Metals Limited (AU:LYK) has released an update.

Lykos Metals Limited has taken advantage of new amendments in the Republic of Srpska’s geological exploration law to apply for the ‘Petrovo’ license, enhancing its land holdings in the Sockovac Project area. The region is promising for precious and base metals, with previous explorations identifying significant gold, silver, nickel, and zinc-lead mineralization. Lykos continues to strengthen its position in the exploration sector with a solid cash balance of $1.54M as of September 2024.

