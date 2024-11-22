Lygend Resources Announces Key Meeting on Strategic Plans

Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2245) has released an update.
Lygend Resources & Technology Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 9, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including revising annual caps under mutual agreements and electing new directors and supervisors. The meeting will address the 2025 Mutual Supply Framework Agreement and propose director liability insurance. This pivotal gathering could influence the company’s strategic direction and governance structure, making it a significant event for investors to watch.
