Is Lyft Stock Gaining Momentum?

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported strong Q1 2025 results, indicating continued operational and financial momentum. Gross bookings increased by 13% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $4.2 billion, and revenue rose 14% to $1.5 billion. The company achieved a net income of $2.57 million, a significant improvement from the $31.54 million net loss in Q1 2024, marking its third consecutive profitable quarter. Operationally, Lyft completed 218 million rides (up 16% y-o-y) and grew its active rider base by 11% y-o-y to 24.2 million. Strategically, Lyft is expanding its footprint in smaller, car-dependent cities, such as Indianapolis, where rides grew by 37% in Q1. The company is also investing in autonomous vehicle technology through partnerships with Mobileye, May Mobility, and Nexar, aiming to integrate self-driving vehicles into its platform by 2025. The company’s stock is up 30% year-to-date, compared to a modest 1.3% gain in the S&P 500 (as of May 16).

LYFT

stock

presents

a

balanced

mix

of

strengths

and

weaknesses,

reflecting

its

moderate

operating

performance

and

financial

condition.

However,

when

combined

with

its

notably

low

valuation,

the

overall

investment

case

appears

attractive .

How does Lyft’s valuation look vs. the S&P 500?

How does Lyft's valuation look vs. the S&P 500?

See Buy or Sell Lyft? We arrive at our conclusion by comparing the current valuation of LYFT stock with its operating performance over the recent years, as well as its current and historical financial condition. Our analysis of LYFT along key parameters of Growth, Profitability, Financial Stability, and Downturn Resilience shows that the company has aoperating performance and financial condition, as detailed below.

Going by what you pay per dollar of sales or profit, LYFT stock looks cheap compared to the broader market.

• Lyft has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.9 vs. a figure of 2.8 for the S&P 500

• Additionally, the company’s price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio is 6.2 compared to 17.6 for S&P 500

How have Lyft’s revenues grown over recent years?

Lyft’s Revenues have grown considerably over recent years.

• Lyft has seen its top line grow at an average rate of 22.2% over the last 3 years (vs. increase of 6.2% for S&P 500)

• Its revenues have grown 31.4% from $4.4 Bil to $5.8 Bil in the last 12 months (vs. growth of 5.3% for S&P 500)

• Also, its quarterly revenues grew 13% to $1.45 Bil in the most recent quarter from $1.28 Bil a year ago (vs. 4.9% improvement for S&P 500)

How profitable is Lyft?

Lyft’s profit margins are considerably worse than most companies in the Trefis coverage universe.

• Lyft’s Operating Income over the last four quarters was $-119 Mil, which represents a very poor Operating Margin of -2.1% (vs. 13.1% for S&P 500)

• LYFT Operating Cash Flow (OCF) over this period was $850 Mil, pointing to a poor OCF Margin of 14.7% (vs. 15.7% for S&P 500)

• For the last four-quarter period, LYFT Net Income was $23 Mil – indicating a very poor Net Income Margin of 0.4% (vs. 11.3% for S&P 500)

Does Lyft look financially stable?

Lyft’s balance sheet looks strong.

• Lyft’s Debt figure was $1.2 Bil at the end of the most recent quarter, while its market capitalization is $6.8 Bil (as of 5/14/2025). This implies a moderate Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 22.2% (vs. 21.5% for S&P 500). [Note: A low Debt-to-Equity Ratio is desirable]

• Cash (including cash equivalents) makes up $2.0 Bil of the $5.7 Bil in Total Assets for Lyft. This yields a very strong Cash-to-Assets Ratio of 35.1% (vs. 15.0% for S&P 500)

How resilient is LYFT stock during a downturn?

LYFT stock has fared much worse than the benchmark S&P 500 index during some of the recent downturns. While investors have their fingers crossed for a soft landing by the U.S. economy, how bad can things get if there is another recession? Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes.

Inflation Shock (2022)

• LYFT stock fell 88.1% from a high of $67.42 on 15 March 2021 to $7.99 on 24 May 2023, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 25.4% for the S&P 500

• The stock is yet to recover to its pre-Crisis high

• The highest the stock has reached since then is $20.28 on 21 March 2024 and currently trades at around $17

Covid Pandemic (2020)

• LYFT stock fell 70.2% from a high of $53.94 on 11 February 2020 to $16.05 on 18 March 2020, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 33.9% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 10 February 2021

Putting all the pieces together: What it means for LYFT stock

In summary, Lyft’s performance across the parameters detailed above is as follows:

• Growth: Extremely Strong

• Profitability: Extremely Weak

• Financial Stability: Very Strong

• Downturn Resilience: Extremely Weak

• Overall: Neutral

Taken together with its very low valuation, this makes the stock look attractive, which supports our conclusion that LYFT is a good stock to buy.

While LYFT stock looks promising, investing in a single stock can be risky. You could explore the Trefis Reinforced Value (RV) Portfolio, which has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000 benchmark indices) to produce strong returns for investors. Why is that? The quarterly rebalanced mix of large-, mid- and small-cap RV Portfolio stocks provided a responsive way to make the most of upbeat market conditions while limiting losses when markets head south, as detailed in RV Portfolio performance metrics.

