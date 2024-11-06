Lyft says executed on all parts of strategic plan in Q3

Says price lock performing better than expected. Seeing all time highs across diver and rider metrics. Says commute rides surpassed all time highs made in 2019. Expects more expansion in Canada. Says Lyft (LYFT) media “continues to gain great traction.” Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

