News & Insights

Stocks

Lyft price target raised to $26 from $24 at Tigress Financial

November 21, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Tigress Financial raised the firm’s price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $26 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Lyft is well-positioned to benefit from its increasing Transportation-as-a-Service, or TaaS, adoption, combined with ongoing product and service innovation, says the analyst, who notes that the firm’s increased target represents a potential return of over 50% from current levels.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LYFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.