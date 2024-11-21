Lyft price target raised to $26 from $24 at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial raised the firm’s price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $26 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Lyft is well-positioned to benefit from its increasing Transportation-as-a-Service, or TaaS, adoption, combined with ongoing product and service innovation, says the analyst, who notes that the firm’s increased target represents a potential return of over 50% from current levels.

