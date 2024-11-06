Lyft announces multiple autonomous vehicle partnerships

Lyft (LYFT) announced plans for multiple autonomous vehicles, or AV, partnerships to connect the Lyft community with future AV rides in the Lyft app. Lyft is announcing its next step in delivering AVs to millions of people. Lyft and Mobileye (MBLY) plan to bring AVs to the Lyft network. Through this partnership, Lyft will make its scaled rideshare platform available to all vehicles with Mobileye’s self-driving technology. Atlanta riders will have the opportunity to be matched with a fleet of autonomous Toyota Sienna minivans equipped with May Mobility’s autonomous technology, a deployment that Lyft and May Mobility aim to scale over time across multiple markets. Nexar and Lyft will explore ways to harness the power of aggregated, anonymized marketplace and fleet data to help OEMs and AV companies. By pairing Lyft data with Nexar’s hundreds of millions of hours of video footage, the companies can jointly contribute to a more complete data set for autonomous research and development.

