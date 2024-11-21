News & Insights

LY Corporation’s Subsidiary Dely Inc. to Go Public

November 21, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LY Corporation (JP:4689) has released an update.

LY Corporation has announced that its subsidiary, dely inc., will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market on December 19, 2024. This move aims to enhance Dely’s business autonomy, improve its corporate value, and foster growth by leveraging the resources and synergies within the LY Corporation Group. LY Corporation plans to maintain Dely as a consolidated subsidiary post-listing, ensuring a mutually beneficial relationship between the two entities.

For further insights into JP:4689 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

