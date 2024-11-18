News & Insights

LY Corp Faces Legal Challenges Amid Royalty Dispute

November 18, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LY Corp. Ltd. (SG:1H8) has released an update.

LY Corporation Limited is facing potential legal challenges as it deals with a letter of demand from Synergy House Furniture regarding royalty payments and a claim against Xin Hwa Trading & Transport concerning missing inventories. While the company is assessing these claims and seeking legal advice, it assures that ongoing business operations will remain unaffected. However, there could be a significant impact on profits if the outcomes are unfavorable.

