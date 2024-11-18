LVMH appoints Alvarez-Pereyre as VP HR, Guiony as CEO Moet Hennessy

After consulting with the Sustainability and Governance Committee of the Board of Directors, Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH (LVMUY), has decided to make the following appointments: Maud Alvarez-Pereyre will be appointed Executive Vice President Human Resources, VP HR, of the LVMH Group and become a member of the Executive Committee, effective December 1, 2024. Jean-Jacques Guiony, a member of the Executive Committee, will be named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wines and Spirits division, Moet Hennessy, effective February 1, 2025. He replaces Philippe Schaus who, after 21 years with the Group, has decided to begin a new chapter in his career, focusing on non-executive roles. Jean-Jacques Guiony will be accompanied by Alexandre Arnault as Deputy CEO of the division, as of February 1, 2025. Charles Delapalme will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Hennessy following a period of transition with Laurent Boillot, whose new responsibilities will be announced at a later date. Cecile Cabanis, a member of the Executive Committee, will be appointed Chief Financial Officer of the LVMH Group, succeeding Jean-Jacques Guiony as of February 1, 2025. In addition, Guillaume Motte, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sephora, will be named a member of the Executive Committee effective January 1, 2025.

