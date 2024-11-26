Luzhou Bank Announces Director Resignation and Board Changes

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1983) has released an update.

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Tang Baoqi as an independent non-executive director after serving for six years, following the expiry of his term. The bank expressed gratitude for his contributions and is in the process of selecting a replacement to fulfill regulatory requirements for its board committees. This development reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to strong governance and regulatory compliance.

