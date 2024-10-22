News & Insights

Luye Pharma Group to Issue $150M Convertible Bonds

October 22, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Luye Pharma Group (HK:2186) has released an update.

Luye Pharma Group has announced plans to issue convertible bonds worth $150 million, with a 5.85% interest rate due in 2025. The proceeds will be used for refinancing existing debt, research and development, and general corporate purposes. The bonds, which can be converted into shares, are part of a strategic move to strengthen the company’s financial position.

