Luye Pharma Group to Issue $150M Convertible Bonds

Luye Pharma Group has announced plans to issue convertible bonds worth $150 million, with a 5.85% interest rate due in 2025. The proceeds will be used for refinancing existing debt, research and development, and general corporate purposes. The bonds, which can be converted into shares, are part of a strategic move to strengthen the company’s financial position.

