Luye Pharma Gains Ground with New Drug Inclusions

Luye Pharma Group has announced the inclusion of several innovative drugs, including Ruoxinlin and Baituowei, in China’s 2024 National Reimbursement Drug List. This development is expected to enhance patient access and accelerate commercialization, potentially boosting financial returns for the company. The inclusion marks a significant milestone for Luye’s proprietary antidepressant, Ruoxinlin, as a breakthrough ‘Made-in-China’ drug.

