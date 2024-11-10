Luye Pharma Gains Approval for Innovative Antidepressant Trials

Luye Pharma Group (HK:2186) has released an update.

Luye Pharma Group has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration to conduct clinical trials for LY03021, a new innovative antidepressant designed to treat Major Depressive Disorder. This novel drug, which targets multiple neurotransmitter systems, promises rapid onset and sustained efficacy, addressing unmet needs in the treatment of depression. As Luye Pharma continues to lead in CNS drug development, the approval marks a significant milestone in expanding their portfolio of competitive, innovative treatments.

