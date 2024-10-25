News & Insights

Luokung Technology Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenges

October 25, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

Luokung Technology (LKCO) has released an update.

Luokung Technology has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s periodic filing requirements but faces a new challenge as it must address a stockholders’ equity deficiency to maintain its listing. The company now has until December 9, 2024, to submit a plan to rectify this issue and potentially secure an extension. Luokung remains focused on its advanced spatial-temporal big data services and high-definition mapping solutions in China.

