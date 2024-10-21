News & Insights

Lunnon Metals Updates Investor Presentation for Clarity

October 21, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Lunnon Metals Limited (AU:LM8) has released an update.

Lunnon Metals Limited has updated its recent investor presentation to clarify details regarding gold mineralization visuals and has removed references to the AUD nickel price as the Baker and Foster Ore Reserve update is still pending. These changes aim to provide more accurate and up-to-date information to investors, enhancing transparency in their communications.

