Lundin Mining Announces Strong Growth and Expansion

November 06, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has released an update.

Lundin Mining reported a strong third quarter with near-record revenue and copper production, driven by impressive performance at the Candelaria mine. The company also expanded its ownership in the Caserones mine and announced a joint venture with BHP to acquire Filo Corp., signaling significant growth opportunities ahead.

