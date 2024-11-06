Lundin Mining Announces Strong Growth and Expansion

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has released an update.
Lundin Mining reported a strong third quarter with near-record revenue and copper production, driven by impressive performance at the Candelaria mine. The company also expanded its ownership in the Caserones mine and announced a joint venture with BHP to acquire Filo Corp., signaling significant growth opportunities ahead.
