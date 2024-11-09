News & Insights

Lumos Pharma Faces Uncertainty as CVRs Risk Expiring Worthless Post-Merger

November 09, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Lumos Pharma, Inc. faces a significant risk concerning the potential valueless expiration of the Contingent Value Rights (CVRs) offered to stockholders post-2024 Merger and Offer completion. These CVRs, linked to future cash payments contingent upon achieving certain milestone events related to LUM-201’s revenue and other transactions, carry no guarantee of payout. As the CVRs lack equity, voting, or dividend rights and are non-transferable except under specific conditions, their value is highly uncertain. Stockholders could see these rights expire worthless if the stipulated milestones are not met within the specified timeframe.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on LUMO stock based on 1 Buy and 2 Holds.

